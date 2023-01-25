scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
Advertisement

Cricket coach Gurcharan Singh awarded Padma Shri

The 87-year-old was also the second cricket coach in the country to win the prestigious Dronacharya Award after Desh Prem Azad, having won the honor back in 1986.

Singh obtained a coaching diploma from National Institute of Sports in Patiala before taking over as head coach at SAI Delhi. (File)
Listen to this article
Cricket coach Gurcharan Singh awarded Padma Shri
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Indian cricket coach Gurcharan Singh was awarded Padma Shri, one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, for coaching Delhi and India cricketers. Among other sports individuals to be accorded Padma Awards were Kalarippayattu exponent S.R.D. Prasad Gurukkal and Thang Ta guru K Shanathoiba Sharma.

Gurcharan, 87, whose playing career couldn’t transcend beyond first class cricket, is known for having produced 12 international cricketers and over a hundred domestic players — from Kirti Azad to Ajay Jadeja, Maninder Singh to the more recent Murali Karthik, he had shaped their careers and touched their lives.

He was also the second cricket coach in the country to win the prestigious Dronacharya Award after Desh Prem Azad, having won the honor back in 1986.

Such was his impact on players that back in 2015, to mark his 80th birth anniversary, India and Delhi cricketers had got along to play a T20 exhibition match in the Indian capital.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 25, 2023: Know about Egypt, India and Non-Aligned Movem...
UPSC Key- January 25, 2023: Know about Egypt, India and Non-Aligned Movem...
Using animal names to abuse each other is a stereotype that we could do w...
Using animal names to abuse each other is a stereotype that we could do w...
In Odisha’s rain-fed Malkangiri, a water scheme helps farmers grow a seco...
In Odisha’s rain-fed Malkangiri, a water scheme helps farmers grow a seco...
Delhi Confidential: A special millet counter at Delhi L-G’s At Home...
Delhi Confidential: A special millet counter at Delhi L-G’s At Home...
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“He was our coach and guru for life,” echoed many who had come to revel in the nostalgia. “I remember I wanted to leave cricket and sir came to my home on his bike to pick me up,” recalled Maninder Singh, the former India and Delhi spinner.

Singh founded the Dronacharya Cricket Foundation in Delhi apart from running two cricket clubs, Delhi Blues and National Stadium Cricket Centre.

Earlier this year, Gurcharan came out to bat during a friendly contest between Delhi Veterans cricket team and Old Patelians Cricket Association, with the legendary coach representing the Patelians.

First published on: 25-01-2023 at 22:17 IST
Next Story

Premier League title race won’t affect friendship with Guardiola: Arteta

Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: India and Sri Lanka players arrive at Rajkot to play 3rd T20I
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 25: Latest News
close