Cricket club loses seven wickets for one run in 11 balls

What has been the most shocking cricket match scorecard have you seen? There must be many but the latest is a tale of extraordinary collapse in which a team lost seven wickets for one run in 11 balls. The incident happened in a club game in the town of Peterborough in Northamptonshire.

High Wycombe cricket team was cruising to their target of 190 runs and they were 186 for the loss of three wickets. They needed three runs to win from 12 balls and that is when the collapse happened.

Keiron Jones picked up four wickets on the final four balls of the penultimate over. It was also a maiden which left High Wycombe team needing three runs from the final over with three wickets in hand.

On strike for the first ball of the final over was Nathan Hawkes. He was batting on 57 and looked good to win it for his team. The first ball, bowled by 16-year old offspinner Danyaal Malik, was reverse swept for a single. The next four saw three wickets fall and Peterborough winning the match and also the tournament – the ECB National Club Championship.

