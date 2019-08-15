Cricket club docked points for refusing to play on Muslim religious festival

A cricket club from Gloucester, Gloucester AIW CC, has alleged that they were discriminated against for refusing to take the field on a day which clashed with a major Muslim festival. They have alleged that they have been docked 22 points and their opponents additionally awarded 20 points by the Gloucestershire County Cricket League.

The club had a fixture scheduled against Redmarley CC’s first team on August 10 – the date clashing with the Day of Arafat – the day before Eid al-Adha.

In a statement released on the club’s Twitter page, Gloucester AIW CC claimed that what has been done to them – a team with a large Muslim representation – was nothing short of religious discrimination.

“The Management Committee instructed Gloucester AIW to either raise a team and play on Eid, akin to asking other clubs to play on Christmas Day, or face having the match conceded to our opponents,” the statement said.

Club secretary Ahmed Goga was quoted by BBC as saying that they had informed the league in January about the clash of dates but that this was ignored. “The day of Arafat is one of the most important days in Islam which comes a day before Eid al-Adha. They discriminated against our religious obligations. The league’s level of ignorance about Eid is shocking,” he said.