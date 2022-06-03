scorecardresearch
Cricket club creates Tinder profile to attract new players

A local cricket club in Surrey devised a cheeky, and hilarious, attempt to attract new players.

By: Sports Desk |
June 3, 2022 7:11:19 am
The Tinder profile picture of the club (Source: Twitter/ThatsSoVillage)

A local cricket club in Surrey (UK) found a unique method of recruitment by creating a women’s Tinder account in order to attract new players.

The Englefield Green Cricket Club, based in Surrey, opened up a Tinder account, where they posed as a 36-year-old female.

The profile picture, which also has a bio, shows a pint of lager placed strategically by a boundary rope, with a match going on in the background.

“George, 36, looking for new players for Englefield cricket club.” They opted to leave their contact details, under “Email: egcchub@gmail.com. Twitter: @Egcc1. Insta: englefieldgreencc,” the bio read.

The account was picked up by the @ThatsSoVillage Twitter page. It also drew hilarious responses on social media.

“At 36, your team is going to be full of truly single 30+ men. I would love to see that slip cordon!,” fan @GhoshENTsurgeon said.

“You have to be creative these days,” @RussKinks added while @SteRummerz commented: “Not a bad idea that fellas, probably would get more likes than a 36 year old account and we need a women’s team for funding so leave it to me.”

