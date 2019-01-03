Cricket ban helped me grow, allowed more family time: David Warner

Tainted Australian opener David Warner is currently serving a 12-month ban from international cricket for his role in a ball-tampering scandal during the third Test in South Africa in March last year. However, the southpaw is currently in Bangladesh where he was unveiled as captain of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) franchise Sylhet Sixers. Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Warner revealed that his one-year suspension for ball-tampering allowed him to mature as a human being as he was able to spend more time with his family.

Advertising

“Life has been good for me. I have been spending time with the family. I wouldn’t be able to do that if I wasn’t sitting in the sidelines,” Warner said while addressing the media in Dhaka.

“It is about getting the best out of myself and growing as a human being. My most important thing was being a father and husband at home. Now it is down to playing cricket again and making sure I get Sylhet Sixers on top of the table.”

Warner is also expected to participate in this year’s IPL and expressed hope that his performance in T20 leagues would pave the way for a return to the national side for the 2019 ICC World Cup in England.

“It is up to the selectors whether or not they want to pick me,” he said adding, “At the end of the day, all I can do is score runs in this tournament and the IPL, keep putting my hand up and making sure that I am the best person I can be.”