Cricket Australia unveil new transgender inclusive policy

In a path-breaking move, Cricket Australia announced a new guideline on Thursday which enables transgender players to play the game of cricket at the highest levels. The decision aligns in accordance with the International Cricket Council’s (ICC’s) gender recognition policy and gender diversity guidelines.

Advertising

The policy sets out a testosterone limit for transgender and gender-diverse players who want to play for state and national women’s teams.

In a statement released Cricket Australia chief executive, Kevin Roberts said, “It doesn’t make any sense that today, people are discriminated against, harassed or excluded, because of who they are. And that’s not right. Today we demonstrate our commitment to include people with an affirmed gender identity in the game at every level and ensure all people in our communities experience Australian cricket’s inclusive culture.

“As strength, stamina and physique are all relevant factors when competing in competitive sport, transgender and gender diverse players will be supported to participate in elite cricket, subject to certain criteria through the implementation of this policy.”

Today we take a major step to ensure inclusiveness is at the heart of Australian Cricket. Learn more about the inclusion of transgender and gender diverse people in the game: https://t.co/XbewXwazH4#ASportForAll pic.twitter.com/cRlM2TKx21 — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) August 7, 2019

They must also be able to demonstrate their elected gender is consistent with how they are living their lives on a daily basis.

Advertising

Erica James, a transgender cricket player from New South Wales, who played a key role in helping CA on forming new guidelines said, “Cricket Australia’s vision is to be a sport for everyone,”

“Transgender people are people and Australians. It’s a human right to be able to play sport and you should be able to play in a team that you feel comfortable with,” James told 3AW.