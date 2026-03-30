Cricket Australia claims that KKR was completely aware of Cameron Green’s bowling situation

Cameron Green of Kolkata Knight Riders plays a shot during Match 2 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2026 between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India, on March 29, 2026. (CREIMAS for IPL)

Cricket Australia has claimed that Kolkata Knight Riders management was completely aware about the bowling unavailability of Cameron Green after KKR’s captain Ajinkya Rahane took a cheeky dig on the board last night.

After the loss against Mumbai Indians, when Rahane was asked why Green didn’t bowl, he said, “Ask Cricket Australia”, triggering a mild controversy.

“Cameron has a lower back injury which is being managed but requires him to abstain from bowling for a short period,” a CA spokesperson told PTI. “Cameron is currently rebuilding his bowling loads in India with a view to return in around 10-12 days’ time. KKR has been communicated with and is fully aware of this information.”