Cricket Australia claims that KKR was completely aware of Cameron Green’s bowling situation

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Cricket Australia has claimed that Kolkata Knight Riders management was completely aware about the bowling unavailability of Cameron Green after KKR’s captain Ajinkya Rahane took a cheeky dig on the board last night.
After the loss against Mumbai Indians, when Rahane was asked why Green didn’t bowl, he said, “Ask Cricket Australia”, triggering a mild controversy.
“Cameron has a lower back injury which is being managed but requires him to abstain from bowling for a short period,” a CA spokesperson told PTI. “Cameron is currently rebuilding his bowling loads in India with a view to return in around 10-12 days’ time. KKR has been communicated with and is fully aware of this information.”
Green has been off the bowling duties for nearly an year after undergoing surgery for a stress fracture in his back. Green’s last competitive outing with the ball came in the T20 World Cup against Oman on February 20 earlier this year at Pallekele, where he bowled just two overs.
KKR had gone all out at the IPL mini auction to secure the Australian for a whopping Rs 25.20 crore, making him the costliest overseas buy.
The franchise is already without key pacers — Matheesha Pathirana, Harshit Rana, Akash Deep and Mustafizur Rahman. While Mustafizur was removed from the KKR roster on BCCI’s directive amid political tensions with Bangladesh, Harshit and Akash Deep were ruled out due to injuries. ‘Slinger’ Pathirana, another high-profile acquisition, is also recovering from a niggle and yet to join the squad.
Currently, KKR has a feeble bowling line up with three pacers injured and latest recruit Blessing Muzarabani not quite hitting the stride in his first outing yesterday.
In absence of reliable pace attack, the spinners are expected to step up but Varun Chakaravarthy’s poor form means that they are just left with Sunil Narine as their best bet.
Rahane admitted that his side was struggling to find the right balance. “Hopefully Green starts to bowl soon and the combination will be slightly different. It was really tough for the bowlers. Inexperienced attack, but these boys will learn.
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