Cricket Australia inks seven-year deal with Disney Star to broadcast matches in India

Updated: July 24, 2022 2:50:10 pm
Cricket Australia (CA) on Sunday said it has signed a seven-year deal with Disney Star to broadcast the country’s cricket matches in India, the sport’s largest market in the world.
As part of the deal, which commences in 2023-24, Disney Star will televise all internationals matches as well as the KFC Big Bash League and Weber Women’s Big Bash League in India.
Disney Star will take over from Sony, who have held the Australian rights since the 2017-18 season.
According to CA, the channel’s reach will provide “enormous exposure” for Australian cricket and for the board’s commercial partners in India.
Subscriber Only Stories
“We are delighted to announce this new association with Disney Star from season 2023-24 onwards. Disney Star is synonymous with the game in India and we look forward to working with them to showcase the outstanding cricket played in Australia every summer,” said CA CEO Nick Hockley.
“The magnitude of this association is testament to the enduring rivalry and respect that exists between Australian and Indian teams, the excitement and popularity of WBBL and BBL, and the high regard of Australian cricket in India and global markets more broadly.
“There was significant interest in our rights and we are very grateful to our current rights holder Sony for their partnership which will continue throughout this season,” he added.
Disney Star also recently won the TV broadcasting rights for the Indian Premier League from 2023-27.
