Cricket Australia considering holding Big Bash League opener in India, report says

The Australian cricket team might end up booking their flights back home today from the T20 World Cup, but the country’s showpiece cricket league, the Big Bash League, might be headed to India. Cricket Australia is reportedly considering staging next season’s Big Bash League (BBL) opener in India, according to a report in SEN Cricket.

The report said that two senior Cricket Australia staff members — head of business operations Phil Rigby and head of competition development and strategy Margot Harley — were in India to explore the possibility of a city like Chennai hosting a BBL game. This push to hold a BBL game on Indian shores comes amid conversations surrounding the sale of at least two of their eight Big Bash franchises.