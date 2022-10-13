Cricket Australia considering revoking David Warner’s ban after an integrity code review

Cricket Australia(CA) is considering revoking David Warner’s lifetime ban from all leadership positions after a board’s review meeting on Friday.

The left-handed opening batsman Warner along with current test vice-captain Steven Smith and opener Cameron Bancroft was punished by the board after the ball-tampering scandal in a test match against South Africa in 2018 in Cape Town.

Aaron Finch the current white-ball captain in the middle of a poor run of form for the last year has announced his retirement from ODIs after the T20 world cup Down Under.

Since the declaration, the proposition to make the 35-year-old Warner captain of the ODIs gained momentum. Many experts and fans believe he will be the right candidate to lead Australia.

David Warner has been in scintillating form since his comeback to international cricket. He was the player of the tournament in the last T20 World Cup held in UAE which Australia won for the first time.

CA chair Lachlan Henderson at a news conference said “The view within Cricket Australia is that David is doing particularly well on the field and making a great contribution,” after Thursday’s annual general meeting.

Henderson and chief executive Nick Hockley said they believed it is important that the code recognized that the sanctioned players can change.

Henderson added that the review would be undertaken as quickly as practicable.

Warner has won an IPL trophy with Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2016 making him the only third overseas captain to win the IPL following his fellow Aussies the late Shane Warne and Adam Gilchrist.

