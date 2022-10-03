scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 03, 2022

Cricket Australia apologises to child sex abuse victims

Jamie Mitchell, a former Australia Under-19 cricketer had alleged early this year that he was "sexually abused" by team officials during the tour of Sri Lanka in 1985.

Cricket Australia, Child abuse in Cricket australia, child sex abuse victimsThe cricketing body is also set to discuss the issue during its next board meeting. (File)

Cricket Australia (CA) on Monday apologised to survivors of child sexual abuse within the sport in the country, saying the Board is exploring ways to help victims.

CA Chair Dr Lachlan Henderson, in a statement, labelled historic sexual abuse as an “appalling issue.” Jamie Mitchell, a former Australia Under-19 cricketer had alleged early this year that he was “sexually abused” by team officials during the tour of Sri Lanka in 1985.

The cricketing body is also set to discuss the issue during its next board meeting.

“We can’t change what happened but we need to do what we can to assist victims. On behalf of CA I want to apologise to anyone who has suffered sexual abuse while involved in Australian Cricket,” Henderson said in a statement.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Express Investigation: In groundwater near a Delhi landfill, heavy metals...Premium
Express Investigation: In groundwater near a Delhi landfill, heavy metals...
Govt eyes tax breaks for more non-polluting tech in auto sectorPremium
Govt eyes tax breaks for more non-polluting tech in auto sector
Fodder inflation at 9-yr high, late rains, crop damage deepen crisisPremium
Fodder inflation at 9-yr high, late rains, crop damage deepen crisis
Pak is not as dominant… I keep saying it is Indo-Pac with a ‘c’ and...Premium
Pak is not as dominant… I keep saying it is Indo-Pac with a ‘c’ and...

He added that the Board is encouraging states and territories to sign up to the national redress scheme.

“We are encouraging all states and territories to join the National Redress Scheme and the CA board is currently exploring other ways that Australian Cricket can further help victims of abuse.

“While we now have a rigorous set of policies and procedures around child safety, we need to ensure we are supporting anyone who has experienced past abuse as best we can.”

First published on: 03-10-2022 at 03:35:37 pm
Next Story

IMC 2022: Airtel expects ultra-affordable 5G smartphones to come next year

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

PM Modi declares 36th National Games open at dazzling ceremony
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Oct 03: Latest News