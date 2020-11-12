Cricket Australia announces Test squad for India series

Cricket Australia announced a 17-member squad for upcoming Test series against India starting in December. The team will take on India under Tim Paine’s captaincy and youngsters Will Pucovski and Cameron Green have also been included to the side. Sean Abbott, Mitchell Swepson and Michael Neser are players in the squad who are yet to play Test cricket.

As per the cricket board, the selectors chose the expanded squad in considering the bio secure hubs that the team will be based in and the need to plan for replacing players at short notice if required.

Squad:

Tim Paine (capt), Sean Abbott, Joe Burns, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner

Talking about the selection, CA’s National Selector Trevor Hohns said in an official statement, “What we saw in the opening rounds of the Marsh Sheffield Shield were a number of players performing exceptionally well. It is such a positive sign for Australian cricket to have so many good young players stepping into contention for the Test and Australia A selection.

“Huge praise should go to the South Australian Cricket Association, the coaches, players and all those involved in delivering such a high quality block of Shield matches in challenging circumstances. The SACA went above and beyond to deliver great quality wickets and conditions for the players to thrive.”

He also informed that in line with the white ball squad, Pat Cummins will be the sole vice-captain of the Test squad under Tim Paine.

Selectors have also chosen a 19-player Australia A squad to play India A and India in tour matches at Drummoyne Oval and the Sydney Cricket Ground which includes nine players from the Test squad and Australian captain Tim Paine. Final sides and a captain will be chosen closer to each match.

Test Series against India:

December 17-21 – First Test, Adelaide Oval (d/n)

December 26-30 – Second Test, Melbourne Cricket Ground

January 7-11 – Third Test, Sydney Cricket Ground

January 15-19 – Fourth Test, Brisbane Cricket Ground

Australia A versus India A and India:

December 6-8 – Australia A v India A, Drummoyne Oval

December 11-13 – Australia A v India, Sydney Cricket Ground (d/n)

