Cricket Australia announces 12 months of paid maternity leave

Cricket Australia announced a new parental policy that will see maternity leave introduced in Australian cricket for the first time.

Advertising

The new policy will allow players who give birth or adopt to take up to 12 months of paid parental leave, while it also supports players who are primary carers after they return to the field, covering the costs associated with caring for their child and a carer – including accommodation and flights – until the child is four years old.

Moreover, players who take maternity leave will be guaranteed a contract extension the following year, while they will be able to transition into non-playing roles while pregnant until they give birth.

Australian wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy welcomed the announcement, calling it a game-changer. “As a player, I’m proud to be part of a game with such a comprehensive and fit-for-purpose parental leave policy,” Healy was quoted by cricket.com.au as saying.

Advertising

“With the playing and travel demands on cricketers, I’m pleased this policy provides support to players, so if they choose to, can both care for their child and participate in the game. Seeing friends and family raise children, I know the physical and emotional toll parenting can have.

“The policy is a game-changer for players planning for the future while providing job security,” she added.