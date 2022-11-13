‘Credit to Ireland for turning up….but the best teams learn from their mistakes’, ‘Shaheen’s injury put us off’: Stokes to Babar, players react to England’s T20 WC win

England beat Pakistan by five wickets to claim their second T20 World Cup title and become the first team in cricket’s history to hold the ODI World Cup and the T20 World Cup titles at the same time. Here’s how the players reacted to the result.

Jos Buttler, England captain: “It is (the icing on the cake). To win the T20 World Cup now, immensely proud of everyone here. It has been a long journey and few changes but we are reaping the rewards of how we have played in the last few years. It’s been a fantastic tournament. We went to Pakistan before coming here, which was a valuable time for the group and this felt a long way after the Ireland match but the character we showed from thereon in must-win games is amazing. He (Matty Motts) has fitted in really well. We have got a few Australians in the coaching staff with us in this tournament and he has led the coaching staff really well, gives the players great freedom. Huge swing in the game, that was a fantastic over from Adil. He has been outstanding for us in the last three games, just the guy who makes things happen and his performance was outstanding. When you hit the right length there was a little bit of movement and they were obviously bowling at a good pace, not easy at all. We managed to get away to a start which controlled the run-rate and we bat deep as well. And that man again, Ben Stokes is there at the end. He is the ultimate competitor in anything he does and has the experience to bank on as well. He timed it perfectly, the impetus that he and Moeen Ali had just took it away from Pakistan.”

Babar Azam, Pakistan captain: “Congratulations to England, they deserve to be champions and fought well. We felt like home here, got great support at every venue. Thanks for your support. Yes, we lost the first two games but how we came in the last four games was incredible. I just told the boys to play our natural game, but we fell 20 runs short and the boys fought well with the ball. Our bowling is one of the best attacks in the world. Unfortunately Shaheen’s injury put us off, but that’s part of the game.”

Sam Curran, Player of the Match and Player of the Tournament: “I don’t think I should be getting this, I think the way Ben Stokes played there, to get a fifty in a final and he does it so many times for us, he should get this (PoTM.). We are going to enjoy this occasion and it is very special. Big square boundaries, so I knew my into the wicket type bowling would work and try to make them hit square of the wicket. We felt the wicket was not as good as we thought it would be. It was nipping around everywhere and it was challenge to chase. I go into the wicket with my slower balls and try to keep the batsmen guessing. We are World Champions, how good. Incredibly special (to have Stokes). He is someone I look up to and always turns up when the team needs him, people question him but there’s no questioning him, he’s the man. To be honest, I am little bit lost for words, it has been a great tournament. First time for me in a World Cup and we have won it. Amazing crowd. I wanted to be adaptable coming into the tournament. I haven’t bowled much at the death before and that is one area I want to keep improving. I want to improve my batting though it is tough to get to bat in this line-up. How good is it to be a world champ.”

Ben Stokes: "With that (defeat to Ireland) being so early in the competition we obviously had to address it, say what had to be said and then let it go. In tournaments like these you can't carry baggage with you, that was a little blip on the way, credit to Ireland for turning up and beating us, but the best teams learn from their mistakes and not let it affect them.

Moeen Ali: “This is one of my best days of cricketing career. I feel as a team we deserved it, over a long period of time we have played some amazing cricket, obviously fell short but the semis and then today to win against a brilliant Pakistan side is an amazing feeling, especially in front of fans and family. It was just about keeping my intent, if I get out I get out, being positive and it was the right balance to Stokesy, he played some great shots and put in a crucial partnership.”

Alex Hales: “I definitely didn’t think it (my time) would come around again. Incredibly great feeling. The last 6-8 weeks have been so special and enjoyable, but this puts an icing on the cake. I did take my time, they (Pakistan tour) were a high quality bowling attack and it took me a while to find my feet, I have really enjoyed this tournament and have played well in the important games. Not a bad one, my feet were caught nowhere and it was a decent ball.”