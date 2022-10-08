scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 08, 2022

‘Credit must be given to this Pakistan side, they’ve defeated one billion-dollar Indian team in last T20 World Cup: Ramiz Raja

India and Pakistan will lock horns at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23 in the T20 World Cup.

PCB chairman Ramiz Raja. (File)

Two weeks before the India and Pakistan tie in the T20 World Cup at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja made a huge statement before the arch-rivals will lock horns on October 23.

Raja said that credit must be given to the Babar Azam-led team, who defeated one billion-dollar Indian cricket team in the last T20 World Cup, and it has given them an edge in this year’s tournament.

Speaking on a Dawn News show, “Raja said: “Skill aur talent se zyada mental match hota hain yeh. So agar aap temperamentally strong he and mentally focussed he aur haar manne ko taiyar nahi hain toh chhoti team bhi badi team ko hara sakti hain. (India vs Pakistan is more of mental than skill and talent. If you are mentally focused and is not ready to give up, a small team can defeat a big team as well).”

Pakistan humesha se underdogs rahein hain jab bhi India se muqabla huye hain, but of late, unhone hume respect dena shuru kardiya hain kyunki unke khayal me yeh hain ki Pakistan hume kabhi hara hi nehi sakte. (Pakistan has always been underdogs when they face India, but of late, they have started to respect us because they used to think they can never lose to Pakistan),” said Raja.

Also Read |‘I’ll play practice matches in Australia and I’m ready for the India’: PCB chief Ramiz Raja says Shaheen Shah Afridi feels fit for the T20 World Cup

So yehi main kehta hu ki Pakistan ko credit dijiye kyunki ek billion-dollar team cricket industry ko hum harate he. (We must give credit to this Pakistan team as they have defeated a one-billion-dollar cricket team).”

“Main toh khud World Cups khela hu, humlog toh India ko nehi hara paate the. (I have played in the World Cups, but we were never able to beat India).”

Iss team ko credit dena chaiye kyunki limited resources, compared to India, se prepare karte he and tagda muqabla karte hain (We should give credit to this team because despite of having limited resources in comparison to India, they give them a good competition,” he said.

PCB chief has also given an update on left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, who is doing rehab in England.

“I had spoken to Shaheen the day before. He said, ‘I haven’t felt this fit in a while’. So, the progress is very good. His doctor has sent me videos of him. He feels he will play against India and will be battle ready,” said Raja.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-10-2022 at 09:45:03 am
