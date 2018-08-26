CPL 2018: Mohammad Irfan records most economic T20 figures in defeat

Mohammed Irfan registered figures of 4-3-1-2 in the CPL. (Source: Twitter) Mohammed Irfan registered figures of 4-3-1-2 in the CPL. (Source: Twitter)

Mohammad Irfan’s tortorous opening spell for Barbados Tridents wasn’t enough to take them to victory over St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the Caribbean Premier League. Irfan finished with remarkable figures of four overs, three maidens, one run and two wickets (4-3-1-2) in what is the most economic T20 spell on Saturday. Yet, it was St Kitts and Nevis Patriots who registered a six wicket win.

Irfan started with a bang to claim the wicket of Chris Gayle with his first ball and dismissed Evin Lewis next by having him caught behind in the second over before putting the pressure on Brandon King who didn’t let go of his wicket but couldn’t keep the scorers busy either. In fact, up until the final delivery of his four over spell, he hadn’t conceded a run. To further highlight the accomplishment, barring the wicket balls, the batsmen never even made contact with Irfan’s deliveries.

“I’m really happy. I would’ve been happier if the team won, but I am happy that I bowled one of the best spells in T20 cricket,” said Irfan after the match. “I liked bowling on the lively wicket, and I get extra bounce because of my height, so yes, a satisfying performance.”

Truly honored & humbled to make the world record for the most economical four over bowling figures in the history of T20 cricket: 4-3-1-2. Thanks @CPL & @BIMTridents. Also I can’t say it enough but Caribbean people are pure love. 🙌🙏🏽 #SayaCorporation @TalhaAisham pic.twitter.com/ot0zdEKMKC — Mohammad Irfan (@M_IrfanOfficial) 26 August 2018

Despite the spell, Barbados Tridents were unable to defend 147 as Steven Smith’s leg spinners helped King to stay on track to finish with four fours and five sixes in his 60 run knock from 49 balls. Following King’s dismissal, Ben Cutting and Tom Cooper took over in the 16th over and finished off the chase to put Patriots on six points. Three teams – Patriots, Trinbago Knight Riders and Guyana Amazon Warriors – are second in the table with six points. Later in the night, Jamaica Tallawahs took a two point lead at the top however they’ve played two games more than the rest.

Away from Irfan’s miserly spell, Tridents leaked runs including Smith who went for 27 runs in his second over which saw Patriots slam four sixes. The third wicket stand between King and Devon Thomas (32) worth 88 runs set up the chase and the win with seven balls to spare.

In Tridents’ inning, Jason Holder top scored with 54 off 35 balls from the no. 3 position which helped them after a sluggish start.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd