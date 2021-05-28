CPL 2021 full squads announced: Smit Patel to play for Barbados Tridents

The complete squads for the 2021 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) have been confirmed following the player draft on Friday. Former Indian U-19 national team wicketkeeper Smit Patel was named in the Barbados Tridents squad.

Chris Gayle and Dwayne Bravo are teaming up at the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots this year. The overseas signings include Shakib al Hasan, Chris Morris, Faf du Plessis, Matthew Wade, Sandeep Lamichhane, Shoaib Malik and Haider Ali. Englishman Samit Patel will be playing at his first Hero CPL.

Also among the players announced in the draft was Smit Patel, former India U-19 wicketkeeper. The 28-year-old till recently for Baroda in the domestic circuit, having played the Syed Mushtaq Trophy earlier this year. He has been listed in the Barbados Tridents roster as an MLC (Major League Cricket) player, which means he is a contracted player in the upcoming American cricket league.

Smit Patel had been part of the 2012 U19 World Cup and played a key role in India’s victory against Australia in the final. Along with his skipper Unmukt Chand, the duo put on an unbeaten partnership of 130 runs, helping India chase down 226.

Smit Patel will play with the likes of Chris Morris, Thisara Perera and Mohammad Amir for the Barbados Tridents. He will be the second Indian to play in the CPL. Praveen Tambe had turned out for the Trinbago Knight Riders last year.

CPL 2021 Barbados Tridents Squad

All 33 matches in the 2021 CPL will be played at Warner Park in St Kitts. The tournament will get underway on 28 August and end on 19 September.