CPL 2021 Final, SLK vs SKNP Live Score and Updates: Universe Boss in Playing XI of St Kitts vs St Lucia

CPL 2021 Final, SLK vs SKNP Live Score and Updates: Saint Lucia Kings vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in Caribbean Premier League final.

CPL 2021 Final, SLK vs SKN Live score and updates: Saint Lucia Kings and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots registered thrilling victories in their respective semifinals to enter the final of the Caribbean Premier League. While the Patriots registered a dominant seven-wicket victory over the Guyana Amazon Warriors, the Kings stormed to their second consecutive final with a 21-run win over defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders.

The pitch at Warner Park has become good for batting in the second half of the tournament. However, in the morning games, the team, batting second, has continued to struggle. Batting first should be the way forward for teams. Scroll down for live updates-