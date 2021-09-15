scorecardresearch
CPL 2021 Final, SLK vs SKNP Live Score and Updates: Universe Boss in Playing XI of St Kitts vs St Lucia

By: Sports Desk |
September 15, 2021 6:25:59 pm
CPL 2021 Final, SLK vs SKN Live score and updates: Saint Lucia Kings and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots registered thrilling victories in their respective semifinals to enter the final of the Caribbean Premier League. While the Patriots registered a dominant seven-wicket victory over the Guyana Amazon Warriors, the Kings stormed to their second consecutive final with a 21-run win over defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders.

The pitch at Warner Park has become good for batting in the second half of the tournament. However, in the morning games, the team, batting second, has continued to struggle. Batting first should be the way forward for teams. Scroll down for live updates-

CPL 2021 Final Squads:

Saint Lucia Kings Squad: Andre Fletcher(w/c), Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Deyal, Roston Chase, David Wiese, Tim David, Keemo Paul, Kadeem Alleyne, Jeavor Royal, Alzarri Joseph, Wahab Riaz, Samit Patel, Faf du Plessis, Usman Qadir, Keron Cottoy, Obed McCoy, Kesrick Williams, Javelle Glenn

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Squad: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Dwayne Bravo(c), Fabian Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Joshua Da Silva(w), Dominic Drakes, Sheldon Cottrell, Naseem Shah, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Fawad Ahmed, Devon Thomas, Jonathan Carter, Ravi Bopara, Rayad Emrit, Paul van Meekeren, Asif Ali, Andre McCarthy, Colin Archibald

