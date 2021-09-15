Saint Lucia Kings vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (SLK vs SKNP): When and where to watch CPL 2021 final Live?

CPL 2021 Final Live streaming: Saint Lucia Kings and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots registered thrilling victories in their respective semifinals to enter the final of the Hero Caribbean Premier League.

While the Patriots registered a dominant seven-wicket victory over the Guyana Amazon Warriors, the Kings stormed to their second consecutive final with a 21-run win over defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders.

Saint Lucia Kings Probable XI: Andre Fletcher (c & wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Deyal, Roston Chase, David Wiese, Tim David, Keemo Paul, Kadeem Alleyne, Jeavor Royal, Alzarri Joseph, Wahab Riaz

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Probable XI: Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Dwayne Bravo (c), Fabian Allen, Dominic Drakes, Sheldon Cottrell, Naseem Shah, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Fawad Ahmed

What time will the SLK vs SKNP match begin?

The SLK vs SKNP match will start at 7 pm (IST) on Wednesday

When and where to watch SLK vs SKNP match live in India?

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of CPL 2021. Therefore, all the matches will be telecasted on Star Sports Network.

Where is the SLK vs SKNP match being live streamed?

The live streaming of matches will be available on the Hotstar app. Moreover, Fan Code will also provide CPL 2021 coverage in India.