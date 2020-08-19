Watch cricket’s new normal: Fielders race back to distant, empty stands to fetch the ball

CPL 2020: Trinbago beat Warriors in the end with just two balls to spare. (CPL)

Cricket’s most entertaining format is back to its live form with the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 which started on Monday. Kieron Pollard-led Trinbago Knight Riders won the opener against Guyana Amazon Warriors by four wickets at the spectators-less Brian Lara Stadium.

In the absence of the crowds, fielders were seen racing back to the empty and distant stand to fetch the ball. Shimron Hetmyer of the Warriors smashed an unbeaten 63 off 44 balls. On the last ball of the 14th over, bowler Jayden failed to get it far enough from off stump allowing Hetmyer to swipe it into the stands. That was his fifty as well.

The ball landed at the empty stands. The fielders were seen reaching out to the ball and one of them fetched it from beneath the covered seats.

After Trinbago won the toss and chose to field first, Guyana, who finished as runners-up in the previous edition, put up 144 on the board after the end of the rain-induced 17 overs. Chasing a decent target of 145, Sunil Narine scored a blistering fifty off 50 balls before getting dismissed by Imran Tahir. Darren Bravo scored a decent 30 which helped Trinbago go over the line in the end with just two balls to spare.

Watch highlights:

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd