Watch: Pakistan’s Asif Ali almost hits Kemoo Paul with his bat in CPL 2020

Pakistan’s Asif Ali has found himself in trouble because of his aggressive gesture to Keemo Paul during the 2020 Caribbean Premier League match between Jamaica Tallawahs and Guyana Amazon Warriors.

Ali, who plays for Tallawahs, was sent back to the dugout for three by Keemo Paul after his miscued drive was caught brilliantly by Chris Green at long-on.

Right after his dismissal, Paul exchanged a few words with Ali and appeared to give a verbal send-off. In response, the Pakistani cricketer lost his cool and almost hit Paul’s face with his bat.

It was not over there, as Paul once again turned and confronted Asif as he left the field.

As per reports, Ali is now facing disciplinary action for his act.

What happened in the match?

Tallawahs’ bowlers did a commendable job against the Warriors and won the contest by five wickets. After restricting Warriors to 113, Tallawahs completed the chase with two overs to spare.

Fidel Edwards (3 for 30) was superb at the top with Mujeeb-ur-Rahman (3 for 11) and Sandeep Lamichhane (1 for 12) combining superbly.

Sending the opposition in to bat, Tallawahs bowlers got off to a great start as an yorker by Edwards clean bowled Brandon King in the first ball of the match.

Shimron Hetmeyer (5) was dismissed in the following over off Mujeeb and then Edwards accounted for Anthony Bramble (7) in the fifth, leaving Warriors hanging at 17 for three.

