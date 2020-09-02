scorecardresearch
Wednesday, September 02, 2020
CPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: When is Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

CPL 2020, TKR vs SKNP Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Trinbago Knight Riders would look to carry forward the momentum when they lock horns against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots on Wednesday.

By: Sports Desk | Published: September 2, 2020 4:34:18 pm
Kieron Pollard-led Trinbago Knight Riders would look to carry forward the momentum when they lock horns against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots on Wednesday. (Source: Twitter/TKRiders)

After producing an impressive show against Jamaica Tallawahs in the previous night, Kieron Pollard-led Trinbago Knight Riders would look to carry forward the momentum when they lock horns against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots on Wednesday. The team is yet to lose a match and would be considered favourites against the bottom placed Patriots.

Meanwhile, Patriots have had a contrasting season so far, winning just one match out of the seven they have played so far.

When is the CPL 2020 match between Trinbago Knight Riders and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots?

The CPL 2020 match between Trinbago Knight Riders and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will be played on September 2, Wednesday.

Where is the CPL 2020 match between Trinbago Knight Riders and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots?

The CPL 2020 match between Trinbago Knight Riders and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will be played at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad.

What time does the CPL 2020 match between Trinbago Knight Riders and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots start?

The CPL 2020 match between Trinbago Knight Riders and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will start at 07:30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 07:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the CPL 2020 match between Trinbago Knight Riders and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots?

The CPL 2020 match between Trinbago Knight Riders and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will broadcast on Star Sports Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of CPL 2020 match between Trinbago Knight Riders and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots?

The live streaming of CPL 2020 match between Trinbago Knight Riders and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will be available on the FanCode app. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on indianexpress.com.

