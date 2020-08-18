scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 18, 2020
Top news
Live now

CPL 2020, TKR vs GUY Live Cricket Score Updates: T20 cricket is finally back

CPL 2020, TKR vs GUY Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Updates: Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors is being played at the Brian Lara Stadium.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: August 18, 2020 6:47:16 pm
cpl, cpl 2020, cpl live, cpl live score, live cricket score, cpl live streaming, cpl 2020 live scoreCPL 2020, TKR vs GUY Live Cricket Score Updates: The T20 stars will finally be back in action. (Source: CPL)

CPL 2020, TKR vs GUY Live Cricket Score Online Updates: The T20 stars will finally be back in action as Keiron Pollard-led Trinbago Knight Riders are all set to host Guyana Amazon Warriors in the opening encounter of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020. The match is being played at the Brian Lara Stadium, one of the two venues selected for the tournament.

The Guyana Amazon Warriors (GWA) finished as runners-up in the previous edition while the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) finished in third place. Several cricketing stars will be taking part in the competition, which also is the first major T20 league held after Covid-19 hiatus.

Live Blog

CPL 2020, TKR vs GUY Live Cricket Score Updates:

18:47 (IST)18 Aug 2020
Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors LIVE

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of CPL 2020. It's Trinbago Knight Riders taking on the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the first match of CPL 2020. The Knight Riders start as favourites with a formidable-looking squad, despite finishing fourth last year. They will once again be led by Kieron Pollard. Chris Green will captain the Guyana Amazon Warriors. Stay tuned for more updates.

Kieron Pollard, Kieron Pollard twitter, Kieron Pollard tweet, Trinibago Knight Riders, Caribbean Premier League, cricket news, sport news CPL 2020, TKR vs GUY Live Cricket Score Updates: Windies all-rounder and TKR skipper Kieron Pollard. (Express Photo/File)

Squads:

Trinbago Knight Riders Squad: Sunil Narine, Lendl Simmons, Colin Munro, Tim Seifert(w), Kieron Pollard(c), Tion Webster, Dwayne Bravo, Fawad Ahmed, Ali Khan, Jayden Seales, Sikandar Raza, Anderson Phillip, Darren Bravo, Pravin Tambe, Amir Jangoo, Khary Pierre, Akeal Hosein

Guyana Amazon Warriors Squad: Brandon King, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Ross Taylor, Nicholas Pooran(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Keemo Paul, Chris Green(c), Odean Smith, Imran Tahir, Naveen-ul-Haq, Anthony Bramble, Ashmead Nedd, Jasdeep Singh, Kevin Sinclair, Kissoondath Magram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd