CPL 2020, TKR vs GUY Live Cricket Score Updates: T20 cricket is finally back

CPL 2020, TKR vs GUY Live Cricket Score Online Updates: The T20 stars will finally be back in action as Keiron Pollard-led Trinbago Knight Riders are all set to host Guyana Amazon Warriors in the opening encounter of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020. The match is being played at the Brian Lara Stadium, one of the two venues selected for the tournament.
The Guyana Amazon Warriors (GWA) finished as runners-up in the previous edition while the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) finished in third place. Several cricketing stars will be taking part in the competition, which also is the first major T20 league held after Covid-19 hiatus.
It's Trinbago Knight Riders taking on the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the first match of CPL 2020. The Knight Riders start as favourites with a formidable-looking squad, despite finishing fourth last year. They will once again be led by Kieron Pollard. Chris Green will captain the Guyana Amazon Warriors.