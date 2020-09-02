CPL 2020, TKR vs SNP Live Cricket Score Updates: Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
CPL 2020, TKR vs SNP Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Updates: While TKR have won 7 out of 7 and remain the only unbeaten team in the season, SNP have struggled. They have won just one game from 7 so far and are placed at the bottom of the points table.
By: Sports Desk |
Updated: September 2, 2020 6:43:52 pm
CPL 2020: TKR vs SNP
CPL 2020, TKR vs SNP Live Cricket Score Online Updates: The Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) juggernaut rolls on in the CPL, with the table-toppers looking to continue their unbeaten run against the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (SNP) at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad on Wednesday.
While TKR have won 7 out of 7 and remain the only unbeaten team in the season, SNP have struggled. They have won just one game from 7 so far and are placed at the bottom of the points table.
Live Blog
CPL 2020, Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Live Updates:
Trinbago Knight Riders Squad: Lendl Simmons, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Tim Seifert(w), Kieron Pollard(c), Darren Bravo, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales, Fawad Ahmed, Pravin Tambe, Sikandar Raza, Anderson Phillip, Ali Khan, Amir Jangoo, Tion Webster
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Squad: Evin Lewis, Kieran Powell, Joshua Da Silva, Ben Dunk, Denesh Ramdin(w), Sohail Tanvir, Alzarri Joseph, Rayad Emrit(c), Ish Sodhi, Imran Khan, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Chris Lynn, Sheldon Cottrell, Jahmar Hamilton, Nick Kelly, Dominic Drakes, Colin Archibald
Hello and welcome to our coverage of the 23rd match of the CPL 2020 season, where the league toppers TKR will be looking to continue their juggernaut against bottom-of-table team SNP. Pollard and Emrit to walk out for the toss in less than an hour.