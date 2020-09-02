CPL 2020, TKR vs SNP Live Cricket Score Updates: Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

CPL 2020: TKR vs SNP

CPL 2020, TKR vs SNP Live Cricket Score Online Updates: The Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) juggernaut rolls on in the CPL, with the table-toppers looking to continue their unbeaten run against the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (SNP) at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad on Wednesday.

While TKR have won 7 out of 7 and remain the only unbeaten team in the season, SNP have struggled. They have won just one game from 7 so far and are placed at the bottom of the points table.