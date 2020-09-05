CPL 2020, TKR vs SLZ Live Cricket Score Updates: Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia Zouks

St Lucia Zouks vs Trinbago Knight Riders (Twitter/ZouksonFire)

CPL 2020, TKR vs SLZ Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Trinbago Knight Riders will look to continue their rampaging run in the CPL 2020 season when they St Lucia Zouks at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad on Saturday.

TKR, who are leading the points table with 16 points, enjoyed a thumping 59-run win over St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in their last match. On the other hand, SLZ were handed a seven-wicket defeat by Guyana Amazon Warriors. They are currently third on the league table with eight points. The match will start from 7:30 pm IST.