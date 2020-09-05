scorecardresearch
Saturday, September 05, 2020
CPL 2020, TKR vs SLZ Live Cricket Score Updates: Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia Zouks

CPL 2020, TKR vs SLZ Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Updates: TKR, who are leading the points table with 16 points, enjoyed a thumping 59-run win over St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in their last match. On the other hand, SLZ were handed a seven-wicket defeat by Guyana Amazon Warriors.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: September 5, 2020 6:26:29 pm
slzSt Lucia Zouks vs Trinbago Knight Riders (Twitter/ZouksonFire)

CPL 2020, TKR vs SLZ Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Trinbago Knight Riders will look to continue their rampaging run in the CPL 2020 season when they St Lucia Zouks at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad on Saturday.

TKR, who are leading the points table with 16 points, enjoyed a thumping 59-run win over St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in their last match. On the other hand, SLZ were handed a seven-wicket defeat by Guyana Amazon Warriors. They are currently third on the league table with eight points. The match will start from 7:30 pm IST.

Live Blog

CPL 2020: Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia Zouks Live Updates:

18:26 (IST)05 Sep 2020
Hello and welcome

Welcome to this match in the business end of the CPL 2020 season's league phase. Both teams are set to make it to the semifinals which shall follow. Will TKR continue their rampaging run or can Sammy's boys place a hurdle in their path? Toss and team news at 7 pm IST.

Trinbago Knight Riders Squad: Lendl Simmons, Amir Jangoo, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Tim Seifert(w), Kieron Pollard(c), Sikandar Raza, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Anderson Phillip, Khary Pierre, Pravin Tambe, Sunil Narine, Fawad Ahmed, Ali Khan, Tion Webster, Jayden Seales

St Lucia Zouks Squad: Rahkeem Cornwall, Andre Fletcher(w), Leniko Boucher, Kavem Hodge, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Daren Sammy(c), Javelle Glenn, Scott Kuggeleijn, Kesrick Williams, Chemar Holder, Saad Bin Zafar, Mark Deyal, Zahir Khan, Obed McCoy, Roston Chase, Kimani Melius

