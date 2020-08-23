CPL 2020, TKR vs GUY Live Cricket Score Updates: Toss delayed due to rain

CPL 2020, TKR vs GUY Live Cricket Score Updates: Trinbago Knight Riders battle Barbados Tridents. (CPL)

CPL 2020, TKR vs BT Live Cricket Score Online Updates: It is Super Sunday and in the first match of the day, it will be Trinbago Knight Riders who take on the Barbados Tridents. Knight Riders have a squad boasting of quality with Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo amongst the ranks. Fawad Ahmed and Colin Munro and Tim Seifert add more quality.

The Tridents’, on the other hand, have a potent spin attack of Rashid Khan, Mitchell Santner, Hayden Walsh Jr. Rashid Khan – the world’s best T20 bowler and Santner – the world’s best T20 left-arm spinner will lead the attack. Hence this contest promises to be an engaging battle between bat and ball. Scroll down for all the live updates.