Sunday, August 23, 2020
CPL 2020, TKR vs GUY Live Cricket Score Updates: Toss delayed due to rain

CPL 2020, TKR vs BT Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Updates: Trinbago Knight Riders take on Barbados Tridents in the first match of the day.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: August 23, 2020 7:17:56 pm
cpl, cpl 2020, cpl live, cpl live score, live cricket score, trinbago knight riders v barbados tridents, tkr vs bt live scoreCPL 2020, TKR vs GUY Live Cricket Score Updates: Trinbago Knight Riders battle Barbados Tridents. (CPL)

CPL 2020, TKR vs BT Live Cricket Score Online Updates: It is Super Sunday and in the first match of the day, it will be Trinbago Knight Riders who take on the Barbados Tridents. Knight Riders have a squad boasting of quality with Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo amongst the ranks. Fawad Ahmed and Colin Munro and Tim Seifert add more quality.

The Tridents’, on the other hand, have a potent spin attack of Rashid Khan, Mitchell Santner, Hayden Walsh Jr. Rashid Khan – the world’s best T20 bowler and Santner – the world’s best T20 left-arm spinner will lead the attack. Hence this contest promises to be an engaging battle between bat and ball. Scroll down for all the live updates.

CPL 2020, TKR vs GUY Live Cricket Score Updates:

19:04 (IST)23 Aug 2020
Toss Delayed

Not so good news from the middle as it continues to rain in Tarouba and the pitch has been covered.
19:03 (IST)23 Aug 2020
Match Update:

Unfortunately, it is raining at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, so it doesn't look like we'll be starting on time. We'll have further updates when we know more.

19:01 (IST)23 Aug 2020
SUPER SUNDAY!

Hello and welcome folks! What a doubleheader we have for you today as the Trinbago Knight Riders take on the Barbados Tridents and then we have The Guyana Amazon Warriors taking on the St Lucia Zouks. The first match is being played at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad and the key battle to look out for is between Sunil Narine and Rashid Khan. So stay tuned for all the live updates.

Squads: Trinbago Knight Riders Squad- Lendl Simmons, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard(c), Tim Seifert(w), Dwayne Bravo, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales, Ali Khan, Fawad Ahmed, Akeal Hosein, Pravin Tambe, Sikandar Raza, Anderson Phillip, Amir Jangoo, Tion Webster

Barbados Tridents Squad: Johnson Charles, Shai Hope(w), Corey Anderson, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder(c), Jonathan Carter, Ashley Nurse, Raymon Reifer, Mitchell Santner, Rashid Khan, Hayden Walsh, Justin Greaves, Shamarh Brooks, Keon Harding, Nyeem Young, Joshua Bishop, Shayan Jahangir

 

