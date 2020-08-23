CPL 2020, TKR vs BT Live Cricket Score Updates: Pollard explodes in final overs

CPL 2020, TKR vs BT Live Cricket Score Online Updates: It is Super Sunday and in the first match of the day, it will be Trinbago Knight Riders who take on the Barbados Tridents. Knight Riders have a squad boasting of quality with Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo amongst the ranks. Fawad Ahmed and Colin Munro and Tim Seifert add more quality.
The Tridents’, on the other hand, have a potent spin attack of Rashid Khan, Mitchell Santner, Hayden Walsh Jr. Rashid Khan – the world’s best T20 bowler and Santner – the world’s best T20 left-arm spinner will lead the attack. Hence this contest promises to be an engaging battle between bat and ball. Scroll down for all the live updates.
SIX! Again one-handed! "How is he doing it," says the commentator It is all about the timing as he got hold off the low full toss from Reifer. Raymon Reifer has bowled nine full tosses in this year's CPL, more than any other bowler in the competition.
4 | 6 | 0 | 1 | 2 | 6 - no that's not a telephone number, that is 19 runs of the over. Darren Bravo along with Pollard plundered 19 runs in Santner's first over. Don't think the Kiwi is coming back for one more over. Incidentally, the last ball six from Pollard was a one-handed swipe! Phew!
SIX! Pollard gets a full toss from Rashid Khan and he isn't gonna miss that one as he lofts it with all his might over wide long-on. That was all about timing and so easy on the eyes. "It's very ordinary captaincy from Jason having two international spinners in team and not getting them to bowl is very poor and when you are not using Walsh he shouldn't be in the team as there is a scope for batsmen may be Brooks Grimacing face," says Roop on social media.
Colin Munro is gone for 50 (30). A wicket to end a good little spell from Nurse. Munro came down the track and the lofted drive gets the toe end of the bat and its a huge hit. A smart catch by Rashid Khan! TKR - 87/3 after 13 ovs
Ashley Nurse is being taken apart here by Colin Munro - first, the reverse sweep and then the cut short split the inner circle. A single to follow it up and that's the half-century! 29-ball half-century for Munro
Ray Reifer shatters the stumps! A perfect yorker, even Narine can't hit that out the ground, off and middle go FLYING - huge wicket for the Tridents! No fifty for Narine today. At the drinks break, the Knight Riders are 63/2.
Munro in BEAST MODE already! This time it is an effortless SIX!! Rashid Khan bowled it slightly fuller and Munro bent down and unleashed the slog sweep, all the way for a maximum. He is looking in ominous touch today.
Colin Munro explodes! 6 | 4 | 0 | 4 | 4 | & Kyle Mayers has his hands over his head. Much needed after a lackadaisical start to that PowerPlay! 9/0 after 3 overs to 45/1 after 6! Ashley Nurse into the attack after the PowerPlay ends.
Holder strikes! Simmons was never looking at ease on this pitch - the short ball which didn't arrive as well as Simmons expected, he was through with the pull a tad too early - might have held up on the pitch, high off the bat and lobs it to the fielder. TKR- 27/1 after 5 ovs
Barbados Tridents have bowled spin with 49% of their overs in this CPL, the most of any team. But in the PP, that figure is just 33%, the 2nd lowest in the comp. It's a good strategy to stick with seam v Narine who is much more dangerous v spin than seam.
Simmons breaks the shackles at last as Holder bowls a fullish delivery on the stumps and the batsman makes room to smash it over the inner circle. Trinbago Knight Riders finally get a move on. TKR - 9/0 after 3 ovs
Simmons and Narine are at the crease. Simmons is on strike. Holder will open the attack. Just one run off the over and it's a quiet start. The pitch does seem two-paced, so another low scoring thriller on cards?
Lendl Simmons, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard(c), Tim Seifert(w), Dwayne Bravo, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales, Ali Khan, Fawad Ahmed
Johnson Charles, Shai Hope(w), Corey Anderson, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder(c), Jonathan Carter, Ashley Nurse, Raymon Reifer, Mitchell Santner, Rashid Khan, Hayden Walsh
Barbados Tridents have won the toss and have opted to field.
The rain has stopped and the covers are being slowly removed. Both the team players have also started to warm up. However, the main pitch is still under cover.
Unfortunately, it is raining at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, so it doesn't look like we'll be starting on time. We'll have further updates when we know more.
Hello and welcome folks! What a doubleheader we have for you today as the Trinbago Knight Riders take on the Barbados Tridents and then we have The Guyana Amazon Warriors taking on the St Lucia Zouks. The first match is being played at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad and the key battle to look out for is between Sunil Narine and Rashid Khan. So stay tuned for all the live updates.