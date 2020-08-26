CPL 2020, SLZ vs TKR Live Cricket Score Updates: Knight Riders elect to field

Trinbago Knight Riders take on St Lucia Zouks. (Twitter/TKR)
CPL 2020, SLZ vs TKR Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Two table-toppers St Lucia Zouks and Trinbago Knight Riders lock horns in the 13th match of the CPL 2020 season.
The Trinbago Knight Riders stand top at the CPL 2020 points table, with six points from three matches played so far in the league. St Lucia Zouks, on the other hand, stand second in the rank table, with a score of six points from four matches. The team have lost one match, while winning three.
Live Blog
CPL 2020, St Lucia Zouks vs Trinbago Knight Riders Live Updates:
St Lucia Zouks Squad: Andre Fletcher(w), Kimani Melius, Mark Deyal, Roston Chase, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Javelle Glenn, Daren Sammy(c), Scott Kuggeleijn, Kesrick Williams, Chemar Holder, Leniko Boucher, Obed McCoy, Zahir Khan, Rahkeem Cornwall, Kavem Hodge, Saad Bin Zafar
Trinbago Knight Riders Squad: Lendl Simmons, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard(c), Tim Seifert(w), Dwayne Bravo, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales, Ali Khan, Fawad Ahmed, Pravin Tambe, Sikandar Raza, Anderson Phillip, Amir Jangoo, Tion Webster, Akeal Hosein
Welcome to the 13th match of CPL 2020. We see two of the most successful teams so far taking the field today. Darren Ganga steps out in the middle with the referee and the two captains Kieron Pollard and Darren Sammy.