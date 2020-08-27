CPL 2020, SLZ vs SKN Live Cricket Score Updates: St Lucia Zouks vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

St Lucia Zouks vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (Twitter/CPL)
CPL 2020, SLZ vs SKN Live Cricket Score Online Updates: The fifteenth match of the Caribbean Premier League 2020 season sees Darren Sammy’s St Lucia Zouks, who lost a rain-truncated tie yesterday, take on St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, who currently hold the wooden spoon in the points table with only 2 points. The Zouks are in second place, only behind the Trinbago Knight Riders.
The match will be played at the Queen’s Park Oval,in Port of Spain, Trinidad and will start at 7:30 pm IST. St Lucia Zouks won the toss and elected to field first.
Live Blog
CPL 2020, St Lucia Zouks vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Live Updates:
Squads:
St Lucia Zouks: Andre Fletcher(w), Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Deyal, Roston Chase, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Daren Sammy(c), Javelle Glenn, Scott Kuggeleijn, Kesrick Williams, Chemar Holder, Saad Bin Zafar, Kavem Hodge, Zahir Khan, Obed McCoy, Kimani Melius, Leniko Boucher
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Chris Lynn, Evin Lewis, Joshua Da Silva, Denesh Ramdin(w), Ben Dunk, Sohail Tanvir, Nick Kelly, Rayad Emrit(c), Imran Khan, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Alzarri Joseph, Kieran Powell, Ish Sodhi, Sheldon Cottrell, Jahmar Hamilton, Dominic Drakes, Colin Archibald
Clear blue skies today, which will be good news to the Zouks, who lost a rain-curtailed game yesterday. They have won the toss and have opted to field first.
Playing XIs
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Chris Lynn, Evin Lewis, Joshua Da Silva, Denesh Ramdin(w), Ben Dunk, Sohail Tanvir, Nick Kelly, Rayad Emrit(c), Imran Khan, Jahmar Hamilton, Alzarri Joseph
St Lucia Zouks: Andre Fletcher(w), Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Deyal, Roston Chase, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Daren Sammy(c), Javelle Glenn, Scott Kuggeleijn, Kesrick Williams, Zahir Khan
Welcome to our live coverage of the 15th match of the CPL 2020 season. It's Sammy's boys vs Rayad Emrit's St Kitts and Nevis Patriots today, with the latter team looking to lift themselves from the bottom of the table. Toss in 15 minutes.