scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Top news
Live now

CPL 2020, SKP vs BT Live Cricket Score Updates: Patriots win toss, will field first

CPL 2020, SKP vs BT Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Updates: The teams had met earlier in the second match of the tournament, with Tridents securing a six-run win.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: August 25, 2020 7:13:30 pm
cpl, cpl 2020, cpl live, cpl live score, live cricket score, cpl live streaming, cpl 2020 live score, cpl live cricket online, live cricket online, skp vs bt, skp vs bt live score, skp vs bt cpl, skp vs bt cpl 2020, skp vs bt cpl live, caribbean premier league, caribbean premier league live score, caribbean premier league live streaming, caribbean premier league live onlineCPL 2020 Live Score, SKP vs BT: Barbados Tridents players Rashid Khan and Shai Hope.

CPL 2020, SKP vs BT Live Cricket Score Online Updates: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will look to secure their first win in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League, when they lock horns against Jason Holder-led Barbados Tridents. The teams had met earlier in the second match of the tournament, with Tridents securing a six-run win.

Tridents are languishing at the fifth position on the points table. A victory tonight will take them to four points from same number of matches.

Live Blog

CPL 2020, SKP vs BT Live Cricket Score Updates:

19:13 (IST)25 Aug 2020
Playing XI

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Chris Lynn, Evin Lewis, Joshua Da Silva, Nick Kelly, Denesh Ramdin(w), Ben Dunk, Sohail Tanvir, Rayad Emrit(c), Imran Khan, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Alzarri Joseph

Barbados Tridents: Johnson Charles, Shai Hope(w), Corey Anderson, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder(c), Ashley Nurse, Raymon Reifer, Nyeem Young, Mitchell Santner, Rashid Khan, Hayden Walsh

19:07 (IST)25 Aug 2020
Toss!

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots won the toss and have opted to field first. 

18:48 (IST)25 Aug 2020
Hello and welcome!

Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the Caribbean Premier League match between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Barbados Tridents. After starting with a win, Tridents ave now lost two matches in a row. Patriots, on the other hand, are yet to open their account and are languishing at the bottom of the points table with three consecutive losses. Stay tuned for LIVE SCORE updates from the match!

CPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: The CPL 2020 match between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Barbados Tridentsis being played at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.