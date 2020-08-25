CPL 2020, SKP vs BT Live Cricket Score Updates: Patriots win toss, will field first

CPL 2020, SKP vs BT Live Cricket Score Online Updates: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will look to secure their first win in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League, when they lock horns against Jason Holder-led Barbados Tridents. The teams had met earlier in the second match of the tournament, with Tridents securing a six-run win.
Tridents are languishing at the fifth position on the points table. A victory tonight will take them to four points from same number of matches.
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Chris Lynn, Evin Lewis, Joshua Da Silva, Nick Kelly, Denesh Ramdin(w), Ben Dunk, Sohail Tanvir, Rayad Emrit(c), Imran Khan, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Alzarri Joseph
Barbados Tridents: Johnson Charles, Shai Hope(w), Corey Anderson, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder(c), Ashley Nurse, Raymon Reifer, Nyeem Young, Mitchell Santner, Rashid Khan, Hayden Walsh
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots won the toss and have opted to field first.
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the Caribbean Premier League match between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Barbados Tridents. After starting with a win, Tridents ave now lost two matches in a row. Patriots, on the other hand, are yet to open their account and are languishing at the bottom of the points table with three consecutive losses. Stay tuned for LIVE SCORE updates from the match!