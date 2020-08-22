CPL 2020, SKN vs SLZ Live Cricket Score Updates: St Kitts & Nevis Patriots battle St Lucia Zouks

CPL 2020, SKN vs SLZ Live Cricket Score Online: Sammy-led St Lucia Zouks face Emrit-led St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. (CPL)

CPL 2020, SKN vs SLZ Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Former West Indies skipper Daren Sammy-led St Lucia Zouks will lock horns with Rayad Emrit-led St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the first match of the day. Sammy and co. will hope to make it two wins out of three when they take on St Kitts. The Zouks performed well with the ball against champions Barbados Tridents last time around, with their part-time spinners wreaking havoc in the middle overs; and will now hope to continue that momentum against the Patriots now who find themselves bottom of the table after two games.

Rayad Emrit’s side are still looking for their first points of CPL 2020, with their batting being a cause for concern. The Patriots have failed to put up a team total in excess of 150 so far in the competition with none of their batters getting even a fifty so far.