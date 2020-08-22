scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 22, 2020
CPL 2020, SKN vs SLZ Live Cricket Score Updates: St Kitts & Nevis Patriots battle St Lucia Zouks

CPL 2020, SKN vs SLZ Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Updates: Daren Sammy-led St Lucia Zouks will lock horns with Rayad Emrit-led St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: August 22, 2020 6:47:36 pm
cpl, cpl 2020, cpl live, cpl live score, live cricket score, cpl live streaming, cpl 2020 live scoreCPL 2020, SKN vs SLZ Live Cricket Score Online: Sammy-led St Lucia Zouks face Emrit-led St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. (CPL)

CPL 2020, SKN vs SLZ Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Former West Indies skipper Daren Sammy-led St Lucia Zouks will lock horns with Rayad Emrit-led St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the first match of the day. Sammy and co. will hope to make it two wins out of three when they take on St Kitts. The Zouks performed well with the ball against champions Barbados Tridents last time around, with their part-time spinners wreaking havoc in the middle overs; and will now hope to continue that momentum against the Patriots now who find themselves bottom of the table after two games.

Rayad Emrit’s side are still looking for their first points of CPL 2020, with their batting being a cause for concern. The Patriots have failed to put up a team total in excess of 150 so far in the competition with none of their batters getting even a fifty so far.

 

CPL 2020, SKN vs SLZ Live Cricket Score Updates:

18:47 (IST)22 Aug 2020
Watch out for:

 
Roston Chase continued his good form, this time with the ball as he picked up two wickets in his two overs against the Tridents while conceding just eight runs. Shining with the ball, bat and also on the field with some sharp close-in catching, Chase is bound to be the man to watch out for in the game against the Patriots. 
 
Mohammad Nabi’s quick cameo with the bat helped ease the pressure for the Zouks in their previous game against the Tridents. Captain Sammy highlighted the importance of spin bowling in CPL 2020 in a recent interview, and Nabi’s precise off-breaks and lower order aggression will be integral for his team if they are to get consecutive wins. 

18:35 (IST)22 Aug 2020
Head-to-Head

The head-to-head record is narrowly tipped in favour of the Patriots, with games between these two CPL teams being washed out twice as well in the past. However, this time around the Zouks are the in-form side and start off as favourites against the Patriots. The spoils were shared when the two sides met last season, with both teams winning once. 

18:34 (IST)22 Aug 2020
Hello and Welcome

Its Matchday! In the first of the doubleheaders, Daren Sammy and co. will hope to make it two wins out of three when they take on the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the 2020 Caribbean Premier League on Saturday.

