CPL 2020 semifinal Live Cricket Streaming: When is Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs

CPL 2020 semifinal: Trinbago Kinght Riders perfect after 10 games (Source: CPL)

Keiron Pollard-led Trinbago Knight Riders will lock horns with Jamaica Tallawahs in the first knockout encounter of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020. The Knight Riders are yet to taste defeat in the ongoing edition and would look to produce a similar performance in the clash tonight.

Tallawahs, on the other hand, would look to start fresh, especially after enduring an agonising loss to St. Lucia Zouks in their previous match. However, with match winners like Andre Russell and Carlos Brathwaite present in their camp, a fight can be expected.

When is the CPL 2020 semi-final match between Trinbago Knight Riders and Jamaica Tallawahs?

The CPL 2020 semi-final match between Trinbago Knight Riders and Jamaica Tallawahs will be played on September 8, Wednesday.

Where is the CPL 2020 semi-final match between Trinbago Knight Riders and Jamaica Tallawahs?

The CPL 2020 semi-final match between Trinbago Knight Riders and Jamaica Tallawahs will be played at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad.

What time does the CPL 2020 semi-final match between Trinbago Knight Riders and Jamaica Tallawahs start?

The CPL 2020 semi-final match between Trinbago Knight Riders and Jamaica Tallawahs will start at 07:30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 07:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the CPL 2020 semi-final match between Trinbago Knight Riders and Jamaica Tallawahs?

The CPL 2020 semi-final match between Trinbago Knight Riders and Jamaica Tallawahs will broadcast on Star Sports Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of CPL 2020 semi-final match between Trinbago Knight Riders and Jamaica Tallawahs?

The live streaming of CPL 2020 semi-final match between Trinbago Knight Riders and Jamaica Tallawahs will be available on the FanCode app. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on indianexpress.com.

