CPL 2020 Semi final, TKR vs JT Live Cricket Score Updates: Fight for the final spot

CPL 2020 Semi-final Live: Fight for the final spot

CPL 2020, TKR vs JT Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Even with Sunil lNarine rested, Colin Munro injured, the Trinbago Knight Riders showed how formidable a side they are when they put together a well-planned and executed performance to bowl out the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots inside 19 overs, chasing their target inside 12 overs, thereby completing a perfect 10 out of 10 record in the league stage of Caribbean Premier League.

Zahir Khan and Javelle Glen masterminded a stunning 11-run win, as the Jamaica Tallawahs collapsed in the second half of an innings that looked like it would see them coast to the cushiest of wins against the St Lucia Zouks ahead of the semi-final stage. In the 12th over, Rovman Powell’s side sat pretty at 84 without having lost a wicket while chasing 146, masterfully pacing the innings in what shaped up to be one of the more clinical wins in a somewhat scrappy CPL season.