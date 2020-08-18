CPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: When is Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors

Kieron Pollard-led Trinbago Knight Riders will host Guyana Amazon Warriors in the opening encounter of the Caribbean Premier League 2020. (File Photo)

CPL 2020, TKR vs GUY Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Kieron Pollard-led Trinbago Knight Riders, also the sister franchise of Kolkata Knight Riders, will host Guyana Amazon Warriors in the opening encounter of the Caribbean Premier League 2020. The home side have some of the biggest T20 stars in their squad in the form of Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine and Colin Munro and will be considered as favorites.

Warriors, on the other hand, will bank on the experience of veteran cricketer Ross Taylor and Imran Tahir. Shimron Hetmyer, a Windies regular, would also look to fire big and start the tournament on a grand note.

When is the CPL 2020 match between Trinbago Knight Riders and Guyana Amazon Warriors?

The CPL 2020 match between Trinbago Knight Riders and Guyana Amazon Warriors will be played on August 18, Tuesday.

Where is the CPL 2020 match between Trinbago Knight Riders and Guyana Amazon Warriors?

The CPL 2020 match between Trinbago Knight Riders and Guyana Amazon Warriors will be played at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad.

What time does the CPL 2020 match between Trinbago Knight Riders and Guyana Amazon Warriors start?

The CPL 2020 match between Trinbago Knight Riders and Guyana Amazon Warriors start will start at 07:30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 07:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the CPL 2020 match between Trinbago Knight Riders and Guyana Amazon Warriors?

The CPL 2020 match between Trinbago Knight Riders and Guyana Amazon Warriors will broadcast on Star Sports Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of CPL 2020 match between Trinbago Knight Riders and Guyana Amazon Warriors?

The live streaming of CPL 2020 match between Trinbago Knight Riders and Guyana Amazon Warriors will be available on the FanCode app. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on indianexpress.com.

