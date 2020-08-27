CPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: When is St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs St Lucia Zouks

A win will take St Kitts and Nevis Patriots to four points from five matches. (Source: CPL)

CPL 2020, SKNP vs SLZ Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After opening their account in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League, Rayad Emrit-led St Kitts and Nevis Patriots would look to make it two wins in a row when they lock horns with St Lucia Zouks. The team would hope for a similar performance from Evin Lewis, who scored a match-winning 89 in the previous game. A win tonight will take Patriots to four points from five matches.

Zouks, on the other hand, are enjoying a decent run in the tournament winning three of the five matches they have played. They are currently placed second on the points table and a win tonight will take them to level points with leaders Trinbago Knight Riders, who have won all the four matches they have played so far.

When is the CPL 2020 match between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and St Lucia Zouks?

The CPL 2020 match between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and St Lucia Zouks will be played on August 27, Thursday.

Where is the CPL 2020 match between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and St Lucia Zouks?

The CPL 2020 match between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and St Lucia Zouks will be played at Queen’s Park Oval,Port of Spain, Trinidad.

What time does the CPL 2020 match between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and St Lucia Zouks start?

The CPL 2020 match between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and St Lucia Zouks will start at 07:30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 07:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the CPL 2020 match between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and St Lucia Zouks?

The CPL 2020 match between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and St Lucia Zouks will broadcast on Star Sports Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of CPL 2020 match between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and St Lucia Zouks?

The live streaming of CPL 2020 match between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and St Lucia Zouks will be available on the FanCode app. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on indianexpress.com.

