CPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: When is St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Tridents

CPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: The CPL 2020 match between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Barbados Tridents will be played at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will look to secure their first win in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 when they lock horns with Barbados Tridents on Tuesday. Tridents, on the other hand, are also languishing at the fifth, which is the second-last position on the points table. A victory tonight will take them to four points from same number of matches.

When is the CPL 2020 match between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Barbados Tridents?

The CPL 2020 match between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Barbados Tridents will be played on August 25, Tuesday.

Where is the CPL 2020 match between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Barbados Tridents?

What time does the CPL 2020 match between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Barbados Tridents start?

The CPL 2020 match between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Barbados Tridents will start at 07:30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 07:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the CPL 2020 match between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Barbados Tridents?

The CPL 2020 match between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Barbados Tridents will broadcast on Star Sports Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of CPL 2020 match between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Barbados Tridents?

The live streaming of CPL 2020 match between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Barbados Tridents will be available on the FanCode app. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on indianexpress.com.

