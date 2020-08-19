CPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: When is Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Lucia Zouks?

Andre Russell will be the player to watch out for in the contest tonight. (Source: CPL)

CPL 2020, JT vs SLZ Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After a cracking opening day, Darren Sammy-led St Lucia Zouks will lock horns with Jamaica Tallawahs in the third match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020. The match will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium and cricketing fans can expect another ferocious knock from T20 specialist Andre Russell. The all-rounder, who plays for Tallawahs, will find support in batting from Carlos Brathwaite, another pinch hitter of the cricket ball.

Zouks, on the other hand, will heavily rely their skipper considering the amount of experience he holds in this format. In the opening day, brilliant all-round performances from Sunil Narine and Rashid Khan gave their respective teams a winning start in the tournament.

When is the CPL 2020 match between Jamaica Tallawahs and St Lucia Zouks?

The CPL 2020 match between Jamaica Tallawahs and St Lucia Zouks will be played on August 19, Wednesday.

Where is the CPL 2020 match between Jamaica Tallawahs and St Lucia Zouks?

The CPL 2020 match between Jamaica Tallawahs and St Lucia Zouks will be played at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad.

What time does the CPL 2020 match between Jamaica Tallawahs and St Lucia Zouks start?

The CPL 2020 match between Jamaica Tallawahs and St Lucia Zouks start will start at 07:30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 07:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the CPL 2020 match between Jamaica Tallawahs and St Lucia Zouks?

The CPL 2020 match between Jamaica Tallawahs and St Lucia Zouks will broadcast on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of CPL 2020 match between Jamaica Tallawahs and St Lucia Zouks?

The live streaming of CPL 2020 match between Jamaica Tallawahs and St Lucia Zouks will be available on the FanCode app. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on indianexpress.com.

