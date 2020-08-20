CPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: When is Barbados Tridents vs St Lucia Zouks?

CPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: The CPL 2020 match between Barbados Tridents and St Lucia Zouks start will start at 07:30 pm IST.

CPL 2020, BT vs SLZ Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Daren Sammy-led St Lucia Zouks will aim to open their account in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2020) when they lock horns with Barbados Tridents on Thursday. The match will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium, one of the two stadiums selected for this venue.

Zouks had endured a five-wicket defeat in their previous encounter against Jamaica Tallawahs, while Tridents had secured a close six-run win against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

When is the CPL 2020 match between Barbados Tridents and St Lucia Zouks?

The CPL 2020 match between Barbados Tridents and St Lucia Zouks will be played on August 20, Thursday.

Where is the CPL 2020 match between Barbados Tridents and St Lucia Zouks?

The CPL 2020 match between Barbados Tridents and St Lucia Zouks will be played at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad.

What time does the CPL 2020 match between Barbados Tridents and St Lucia Zouks start?

The CPL 2020 match between Barbados Tridents and St Lucia Zouks start will start at 07:30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 07:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the CPL 2020 match between Barbados Tridents and St Lucia Zouks?

The CPL 2020 match between Barbados Tridents and St Lucia Zouks will broadcast on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of CPL 2020 match between Barbados Tridents and St Lucia Zouks?

The live streaming of CPL 2020 match betweenBarbados Tridents and St Lucia Zouks will be available on the FanCode app. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on indianexpress.com.

