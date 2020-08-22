CPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch Zouks vs STKNP and GAW vs JT matches

CPL 2020: In the second match today, Guyana Amazon Warriors will meet Jamaica Tallawahs. (CPL)

CPL 2020, TKR vs GUY Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Former West Indies skipper Daren Sammy-led St Lucia Zouks will lock horns with Rayad Emrit-led St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2020) on Saturday. This will be the first match of the day and 7th of the T20 tournament. The match will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium, one of the two stadiums selected for this venue.

Zouks have played two matches so far and out of the two encounters, they have won one. One the other hand, STKNP have lost both of their matches so far.

In the second match today, Guyana Amazon Warriors will meet Jamaica Tallawahs. Chris Green-led Warriors have only managed to register a victory in one of the two matches played so far. Rovman Powell-led Tallawahs, on the other hand, have maintained the same results so far.

When are the CPL 2020 matches between St Lucia Zouks and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs?

The CPL 2020 match between St Lucia Zouks and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will be played on August 22, Saturday. The second match of the day Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs will be played there after.

Where are the CPL 2020 matches between St Lucia Zouks and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs being played?

The CPL 2020 matches between St Lucia Zouks and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, and Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs are being played at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad.

What time do the CPL 2020 matches between St Lucia Zouks and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs start?

First CPL 2020 match of the day between St Lucia Zouks and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will start at 07:30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 07:00 PM IST. While the second match Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs will start at 11:45 pm and the toss will take place at 11:15 pm.

Which TV channels will broadcast the CPL 2020 matches today?

The CPL 2020 matches will broadcast on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of CPL 2020 matches?

The live streaming of CPL 2020 matches will be available on the FanCode app. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on indianexpress.com.

