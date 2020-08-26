CPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch TKR vs Zouks and BT vs JT?

It's going to be a tough battle between the top teams so far in the CPL 2020. (CPL)

CPL 2020, TKR vs Zouks and BT vs JT Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Thirteenth and fourteenth match of The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 will be played today (Wednesday) and early Thursday at Port of Spain. In the first match, Kieron Pollard-led Trinbago Knight Riders will face Daren Sammy’s St. Lucia Zouks. Riders are the table toppers so far with 3 out of 3 wins. While Zouks have also managed to win 3 out of 4 matches played so far in the T20 tournament.

In the second match, Jason Holder’s Barbados Tridents will lock horns with Rovman Powell’s Jamaica Tallawahs. Tallawahs have won two out of four matches and Tridents could win just one game so far in the tournament.

When is the CPL 2020 matches between Trinbago Knight Riders vs St. Lucia Zouks, and Barbados Tridents vs Jamaica Tallawahs?

The CPL 2020 matches between Trinbago Knight Riders vs St. Lucia Zouks, and Barbados Tridents vs Jamaica Tallawahs will be played on August 26, Wednesday and August 27 Thursday.

Where is the CPL 2020 matches between Trinbago Knight Riders vs St. Lucia Zouks, and Barbados Tridents vs Jamaica Tallawahs?

The CPL 2020 matches between Trinbago Knight Riders vs St. Lucia Zouks, and Barbados Tridents vs Jamaica Tallawahs will be played at Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.

What time do the CPL 2020 matches between Trinbago Knight Riders vs St. Lucia Zouks, and Barbados Tridents vs Jamaica Tallawahs start?

The CPL 2020 match between Trinbago Knight Riders vs St. Lucia Zouks will start at 07:30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 07:00 PM IST. While the Barbados Tridents vs Jamaica Tallawahs match will start at 3 am IST (Thursday).

Which TV channels will broadcast the CPL 2020 matches between Trinbago Knight Riders vs St. Lucia Zouks, and Barbados Tridents vs Jamaica Tallawahs?

The CPL 2020 matches between Trinbago Knight Riders vs St. Lucia Zouks, and Barbados Tridents vs Jamaica Tallawahs will broadcast on Star Sports Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of CPL 2020 matches between Trinbago Knight Riders vs St. Lucia Zouks, and Barbados Tridents vs Jamaica Tallawahs?

The live streaming of CPL 2020 matches between Trinbago Knight Riders vs St. Lucia Zouks, and Barbados Tridents vs Jamaica Tallawahs will be available on the FanCode app. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on indianexpress.com.

