CPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch Barbados Tridents vs Trinbago Knight Riders

Barbados Tridents vs Trinbago Knight RIders (Source: CPL)

CPL 2020, BAR vs TKR Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR), who sit at the top of the CPL points table, will take on Barbados Tridents (BAR), one of the mid-table teams who will be looking to make it into the semifinals at the end of the league stage. The Bravo brothers have been on song for the Kieron Pollard-led TKR team. Jason Holder’s Barbados side will be counting on stars like Rashid Khan and Shai Hope to upset the cart against the table-toppers.

When is the CPL 2020 match between Barbados Tridents and Trinbago Knight Riders?

The CPL 2020 match between Barbados Tridents and Trinbago Knight Riders will be played on August 29, Saturday.

Where is the CPL 2020 match between Barbados Tridents and Trinbago Knight Riders?

The CPL 2020 match between Barbados Tridents and Trinbago Knight Riders will be played at Queen’s Park Oval,Port of Spain, Trinidad.

What time does the CPL 2020 match between Barbados Tridents and Trinbago Knight Riders start?

The CPL 2020 match between Barbados Tridents and Trinbago Knight Riders will start at 07:30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 07:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the CPL 2020 match between Barbados Tridents and Trinbago Knight Riders?

The CPL 2020 match between Barbados Tridents and Trinbago Knight Riders will broadcast on Star Sports Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of CPL 2020 match between Barbados Tridents and Trinbago Knight Riders?

The live streaming of CPL 2020 match between Barbados Tridents and Trinbago Knight Riders will be available on the FanCode app. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on indianexpress.com.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd