scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 01, 2020
Top news
Live now

CPL 2020, JT vs TKR Live Cricket Score Updates: Jamica Tallawahs take on Trinbago Knight Riders

CPL 2020, JT vs TKR Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Updates: With zero defeats so far, Kieron Pollard-led Knight Riders are currently at the pole position with 12 points.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: September 1, 2020 7:04:46 pm
cpl, cpl 2020, cpl live, cpl live score, live cricket score, cpl live streaming, cpl 2020 live scoreCPL 2020, JT vs TKR Live Cricket Score Updates: Jamica Tallawahs take on Trinbago Knight Riders

CPL 2020, JT vs TKR Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Trinbago Knight Riders will look to continue the winning streak when they lock horns with Jamaica Tallawahs in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL). With zero defeats so far, Kieron Pollard-led Knight Riders are currently at the pole position with 12 points.

Tallawahs, on the other hand, are struggling in fourth place with three defeats in six matches. However, in their previous match against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, the team completed a dominating 37-run win and would look to produce a similar show in the match tonight. CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES BELOW!

Live Blog

CPL 2020, JT vs TKR Live Cricket Score Updates:

19:04 (IST)01 Sep 2020
Hello and welcome!

We are in the second and final phase of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 and Kieron Pollard-led Trinibago Knight Riders are yet to lose a single game. The team is playing their seventh match of the tournament and would look to maintain the winning momentum. Standing in thier way will be Jamaica Tallawahs, who have been inconsistent, with three wins in six matches. Can they secure a win tonight and break Knigt Riders' winning streak? Stay tuned for further updates!     

CPL 2020, JT vs TKR Live Cricket Score Updates:

Squads:

Trinbago Knight Riders Squad: Lendl Simmons, Tion Webster, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Tim Seifert(w), Akeal Hosein, Kieron Pollard(c), Sikandar Raza, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales, Fawad Ahmed, Sunil Narine, Pravin Tambe, Anderson Phillip, Ali Khan, Amir Jangoo, Dwayne Bravo

Jamaica Tallawahs Squad: Glenn Phillips(w), Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Asif Ali, Rovman Powell(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Chadwick Walton, Veerasammy Permaul, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sandeep Lamichhane, Fidel Edwards, Andre Russell, Ramaal Lewis, Preston McSween, Oshane Thomas, Nicholas Kirton, Ryan Persaud

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd