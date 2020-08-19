CPL 2020, JT vs SLZ Live Cricket Score Updates: Jamaica win toss, opt to field

CPL 2020, JT vs SLZ Live Cricket Score Online Updates: St. Lucia Zouks start with a game against two-time champions Jamaica Tallawahs. (CPL)

CPL 2020, JT vs SLZ Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Jamaican Tallawahs will lock horns with St. Lucia Zouks in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020. The match will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium. Andre Russell is the man to watch out for from this contest, who will be playing his first T20 match after the Covid-19 hiatus.

St. Lucia Zouks, on the other hand, would bank on their experienced leader Darren Sammy. Other interesting names that will be a part of the match are Mujeeb ur Rahman, Roston Chase and Scott Kuggeleijin. In the opening day, brilliant all-round performances from Sunil Narine and Rashid Khan gave their respective teams a winning start in the tournament.