CPL 2020, JT vs SLZ Live Cricket Score Updates: Jamaica win toss, opt to field

CPL 2020, JT vs SLZ Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Jamaican Tallawahs will lock horns with St. Lucia Zouks in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020. The match will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium. Andre Russell is the man to watch out for from this contest, who will be playing his first T20 match after the Covid-19 hiatus.
St. Lucia Zouks, on the other hand, would bank on their experienced leader Darren Sammy. Other interesting names that will be a part of the match are Mujeeb ur Rahman, Roston Chase and Scott Kuggeleijin. In the opening day, brilliant all-round performances from Sunil Narine and Rashid Khan gave their respective teams a winning start in the tournament.
Glenn Phillips(w), Chadwick Walton, Nicholas Kirton, Rovman Powell(c), Asif Ali, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Veerasammy Permaul, Sandeep Lamichhane, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Oshane Thomas
Jamaica Tallawahs have won the toss and have opted to field. The forecasts are looking quite grim for the morning.
Mohammad Nabi is another player the Zouks fans would have a keen eye on this season. The Afghani all-rounder has played in franchise tournaments all over the world, and has earned a name for himself for his explosive batting and economical bowling. In the CPL itself, Nabi played 12 times in the 2017 seasons and was clinical with the ball, picking up nine wickets at a thrifty economy rate of just over six.
Rahkeem Cornwall has been one of the finds of the Caribbean Premier League in the recent past, with his good performances in franchise cricket giving him a few chances at International level. The 27-year-old was given a free hand with the bat last season, opening the innings and going on the aggressive in the powerplay overs. Cornwall scored 254 runs in the CPL last season, which included a 30-ball 75 against the Tallawahs, and also chipped in with the ball.
For the Zouks, the recent head-to-head record against the Jamaica Tallawahs would be cause for optimism. Daren Sammy’s side beat Jamaica Tallawahs both times last season.
Hello and welcome! The St. Lucia Zouks start off the 2020 Caribbean Premier League season with a game against two-time champions Jamaica Tallawahs on August 19 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad. In what will be a peculiar season for all franchises, with games being played behind closed doors with only two designated venues, captain Daren Sammy and co. will be eager to get off to a winning start and build on that momentum in a season where games are being played in quick succession. Stay tuned for live updates