CPL 2020, GAW vs JT Live Cricket Score Updates: Will Guyana Amazon Warriors best Jamaica Tallawahs?

CPL 2020, GAW vs JT Live Score: Both the teams are on two points. (Source: CPL T20)

CPL 2020, GAW vs JT Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Guyana Amazon Warriors will take on Jamaica Tallawahs in the second match of the day in the Caribbean Premier League at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Saturday.

Guyana Amazon Warriors will hope to build on their win over St Kitts and Nevis Patriots against the fourth-place Tallawahs. Despite losing their first game to the Trinbago Knight Riders, Guyana came out victorious in their second match owing to a Shimron Hetmyer special. On the other hand, Jamaica Tallawahs are yet to find their stride this season even with Andre Russell in their side. Glenn Phillips and Mujeeb ur Rehman have been the stand-out performers for the Jamaican franchise.