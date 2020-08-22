CPL 2020, GAW vs JT Live Cricket Score Updates: Will Guyana Amazon Warriors best Jamaica Tallawahs?

CPL 2020, GAW vs JT Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Guyana Amazon Warriors will take on Jamaica Tallawahs in the second match of the day in the Caribbean Premier League at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Saturday.
Guyana Amazon Warriors will hope to build on their win over St Kitts and Nevis Patriots against the fourth-place Tallawahs. Despite losing their first game to the Trinbago Knight Riders, Guyana came out victorious in their second match owing to a Shimron Hetmyer special. On the other hand, Jamaica Tallawahs are yet to find their stride this season even with Andre Russell in their side. Glenn Phillips and Mujeeb ur Rehman have been the stand-out performers for the Jamaican franchise.
Andre Russell, one of the best T20 players in the world, has misfired twice and has been striking below 100. Jermaine Blackwood might replace the out-of-form Nicholas Kirton. Glenn Phillips has been the pick with scores of 42 and 58 in two games. On the other hand, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Sandip Lamichhane have been economical in both the matches and been taking wickets in tandem.
Shimron Hetmyer is leading the charts with 134 runs and consecutive half-centuries. However, openers Brandon King and Chandrapaul Hemraj have not been able to fire at the start. Nicholas Pooran should look to perform parallel to his reputation. With the ball, Keemo Paul was bang on target in their last match and bagged a 4-wicket haul giving just 19 runs.
Guyana, captained by Chris Green, lost the rain-marred campaign opener but they came back strongly in their next outing against the Patriots. Jamaica, on the other hand, led by Rovman Powell won the first game only to be defeated in the second outing.
Chadwick Walton, Glenn Phillips(w), Nicholas Kirton, Rovman Powell(c), Asif Ali, Carlos Brathwaite, Andre Russell, Ramaal Lewis, Fidel Edwards, Sandeep Lamichhane, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Nkrumah Bonner, Veerasammy Permaul, Jermaine Blackwood, Preston McSween, Oshane Thomas, Ryan Persaud.
Brandon King, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Ross Taylor, Nicholas Pooran (w), Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Chris Green (c), Romario Shepherd, Naveen-ul-Haq, Imran Tahir, Odean Smith, Anthony Bramble, Ashmead Nedd, Jasdeep Singh, Kevin Sinclair, Kissoondath Magram.
Hello and welcome to the live commentary of Guyana Amazon Warriors' clash with Jamaica Tallawahs. While GAW are in second-place and JT are in fourth-place, both teams have two points to their name. Stay tuned for more updates!