CPL 2020 Final, TKR vs SLZ Live Streaming: How to watch Trinbago vs Zouks match?

Kieron Pollard-led Trinbago Knight Riders face St Luica Zouks in the final of CPL 2020. (Source: Twitter/TKRiders)

CPL 2020 Final, TKR vs SLZ Live Cricket Streaming: After maintaining a 100 per cent winning record in the ongoing edition of Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020, Keiron Pollard-led Trinbago Knight Riders face a final hurdle before they can lift the trophy. The team will lock horns against Darren Sammy-led St Lucia Zouks, who would be brimming with confidence especially after the comprehensive semi-final win.

With several match winners in their camp in the form of Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, and Sunil Narine, the Knight Riders will be favourites to win the contest. Zouks, on the other hand, would bank heavily on their skipper Darren Sammy for a miracle, as he holds a good reputation in this format of the game.

When is the CPL 2020 final match between Trinbago Knight Riders and St Lucia Zouks?

The CPL 2020 final match between Trinbago Knight Riders and St Lucia Zouks will be played on September 10, Wednesday.

Where is the CPL 2020 final match between Trinbago Knight Riders and St Lucia Zouks?

The CPL 2020 final match between Trinbago Knight Riders and St Lucia Zouks will be played at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad.

What time does the CPL 2020 final match between Trinbago Knight Riders and St Lucia Zouks start?

The CPL 2020 final match between Trinbago Knight Riders and St Lucia Zouks will start at 07:30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 07:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the CPL 2020 final match between Trinbago Knight Riders and St Lucia Zouks?

The CPL 2020 final match between Trinbago Knight Riders and St Lucia Zouks will broadcast on Star Sports Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of CPL 2020 final match between Trinbago Knight Riders and St Lucia Zouks?

The live streaming of CPL 2020 final match between Trinbago Knight Riders and St Lucia Zouks will be available on the FanCode app. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on indianexpress.com.

