CPL 2020 Final, TKR vs SLZ Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia Zouks in Trinidad.

CPL 2020 Final, TKR vs SLZ Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Three-time champions Trinbago Knight Riders are taking on St Lucia Zouks in the grand finale of the CPL 2020 at Brian Lara Academy. With 11 straight victories, the Knight Riders led by Kieron Pollard will attempt to be the first CPL side to finish as undefeated champions. On the other hand, St Lucia Zouks, who finished third in the group stage, will aim to stop TKR’s juggernaut after steamrolling the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the semis.

Earlier, in the group stages, Knight Riders got the better of Daren Sammy’s Zouks and won both the encounters against them, by six wickets and 23 runs respectively. The stage is set for a mouth-watering finale between these two very different yet strong sides.