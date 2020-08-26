CPL 2020: Dwayne Bravo creates history, first to 500 T20 wickets

Dwayne Bravo Bravo, appearing for the Trinbago Knight Riders, dismissed St Lucia Zouks' Rakheem Cornwall during a Caribbean Premier League match to achieve the feat. (CPL)

Dwayne Bravo on Wednesday became the first bowler to bag 500 wickets in the T20 format. No other bowler has even reached 400. Lasith Malinga is next on the list with 390 wickets.

Dwayne Bravo tops the list of bowlers with most wickets in T20 cricket.

His achievement is a testament to his longevity and what has probably allowed him to stay on top is his versatility as a bowler and a cricketer.

Bravo was also the first bowler to reach 300 wickets (August 2014) and 400 wickets (December 2017).

Bravo was the top wicket-taker in 2015 (69 wickets) and 2016 (87 wickets).

Bravo reached 100 wickets in the CPL today. In the IPL, he has 147 wickets.

Bravo has also picked up 118 wickets for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), most for a team.

Bravo is one of only three players to have taken 100-plus wickets as captain in the format. Shakib Al Hasan (137) and Mashrafe Mortaza (114) are the others.

More Numbers

1st to Achieve-

500 Intl Wickets – Sir Richard Hadlee

500 Test Wickets – Courtney Walsh

500 ODI Wickets – Wasim Akram

500 T20 Wickets – Dwayne Bravo*

1st to Pick-

100 T20 Wickets – Dirk Nannes

200 T20 Wickets – Dirk Nannes

300 T20 Wickets – Dwayne Bravo

400 T20 Wickets – Dwayne Bravo

500 T20 Wickets – Dwayne Bravo

