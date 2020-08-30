CPL 2020, BT vs SLZ Live Cricket Score Updates: Barbados Tridents opt to bowl first

CPL 2020, BT vs SLZ Live Cricket Score Updates: Barbados Tridents, the defending champions will take on St Lucia Zouks on Sunday at the Queen’s Park Oval (Port of Spain) in the 19th match of the Caribbean Premier League.
Both Barbados and St Lucia will take on the field for the seventh time this campaign. While the Tridents have won just two matches and standing in the fourth position in the table, Zouks are standing in the second position with four victories. In their previous meeting in CPL 2020, Zouks beat Tridents by seven wickets via the DLS method.
Barbados Tridents have won the toss and have opted to field against St Lucia Zouks.
Recapping Saturday, Barbados Tridents lost out to a Kieron Pollard-inspired Trinbago Knight Riders in a dramatic fashion as the all-rounder's 28-ball 72 handed the defending champions a two wicket loss. Can they bounce back against the Zouks tonight?
Hello and welcome to the live commentary of Barbados Tridents facing St Lucia Zouks in the Caribbean Premier League 2020. Can the Jason Holder-led Tridents exact revenge against Daren Sammy-led Zouks? Stay tuned to find out!