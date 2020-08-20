scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 20, 2020
CPL 2020, BT vs SLZ Live Cricket Score Updates: St Lucia Zouks aim to open account against Barbados Tridents

By: Sports Desk | Updated: August 20, 2020 6:27:40 pm
CPL 2020, BT vs SLZ Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Daren Sammy-led St Lucia Zouks will aim to open their account in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2020) when they lock horns with Barbados Tridents on Thursday. The match will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium, one of the two stadiums selected for this venue.

Live Blog

CPL 2020, Barbados Tridents vs St Lucia Zouks, Live Updates:

18:22 (IST)20 Aug 2020
CPL carnival rolls on

The second round of matches in CPL 2020 continues with St Lucia Zouks taking on Barbados Tridents. Cornwall, Chase, Nabi Sammy, Kuggeleijn, Kesrick some of the names to look out for in the Zouks team. Jason Holder leads the Tridents, and has the likes of Rashid Khan, Corey Anderson, Shai Hope, Santner, Johnson Charles and Jonathan Carter to bank on. Toss at 7 pm IST.

St Lucia Zouks Squad: Rahkeem Cornwall, Andre Fletcher(w), Mark Deyal, Roston Chase, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Daren Sammy(c), Scott Kuggeleijn, Kesrick Williams, Obed McCoy, Zahir Khan, Saad Bin Zafar, Kavem Hodge, Chemar Holder, Kimani Melius, Javelle Glen, Leniko Boucher

Barbados Tridents Squad: Johnson Charles, Shai Hope(w), Corey Anderson, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder(c), Jonathan Carter, Raymon Reifer, Mitchell Santner, Ashley Nurse, Rashid Khan, Hayden Walsh, Justin Greaves, Shamarh Brooks, Keon Harding, Nyeem Young, Joshua Bishop, Shayan Jahangir

