CPL 2020, BT vs SLZ Live Cricket Score Updates: St Lucia Zouks aim to open account against Barbados Tridents

Rahkeem Cornwall in action for St Lucia Zouks (Twitter/StLuciaZouks)

CPL 2020, BT vs SLZ Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Daren Sammy-led St Lucia Zouks will aim to open their account in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2020) when they lock horns with Barbados Tridents on Thursday. The match will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium, one of the two stadiums selected for this venue.

Zouks had endured a five-wicket defeat in their previous encounter against Jamaica Tallawahs, while Tridents had secured a close six-run win against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.