CPL 2020, BT vs SLZ Live Cricket Score Updates: St Lucia Zouks aim to open account against Barbados Tridents

CPL 2020, BT vs SLZ Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Daren Sammy-led St Lucia Zouks will aim to open their account in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2020) when they lock horns with Barbados Tridents on Thursday. The match will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium, one of the two stadiums selected for this venue.
Zouks had endured a five-wicket defeat in their previous encounter against Jamaica Tallawahs, while Tridents had secured a close six-run win against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.
The second round of matches in CPL 2020 continues with St Lucia Zouks taking on Barbados Tridents. Cornwall, Chase, Nabi Sammy, Kuggeleijn, Kesrick some of the names to look out for in the Zouks team. Jason Holder leads the Tridents, and has the likes of Rashid Khan, Corey Anderson, Shai Hope, Santner, Johnson Charles and Jonathan Carter to bank on. Toss at 7 pm IST.