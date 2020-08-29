CPL 2020, BAR vs TKR Live Cricket Score Updates: Barbados Tridents vs Trinbago Knight Riders
CPL 2020, BAR vs TKR Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR), who sit at the top of the CPL points table, will take on Barbados Tridents (BAR), one of the mid-table teams who will be looking to make it into the semifinals at the end of the league stage. The Bravo brothers have been on song for the Kieron Pollard-led TKR team. Jason Holder’s Barbados side will be counting on stars like Rashid Khan and Shai Hope to upset the cart against the table-toppers.
The match will start at 7:30 pm IST.
Trinbago Knight Riders Squad: Lendl Simmons, Tion Webster, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Tim Seifert(w), Kieron Pollard(c), Dwayne Bravo, Sikandar Raza, Khary Pierre, Fawad Ahmed, Ali Khan, Sunil Narine, Akeal Hosein, Pravin Tambe, Anderson Phillip, Amir Jangoo, Jayden Seales
Barbados Tridents Squad: Johnson Charles, Shai Hope(w), Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder(c), Rashid Khan, Corey Anderson, Ashley Nurse, Mitchell Santner, Raymon Reifer, Nyeem Young, Hayden Walsh, Justin Greaves, Shamarh Brooks, Keon Harding, Joshua Bishop, Shayan Jahangir, Jonathan Carter
